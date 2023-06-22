Noem’s ‘whistleblower’ hotline prompts complaints against BHSU

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Allegations against Black Hills State University came to light last Friday after Gov. Kristi Noem sent a letter to the state Board of Regents. The letter addressed some items submitted to the recently created whistleblower hotline.

Allegations include: promoting transgender ideologies, endorsing critical race theory, encouraging students to take certain prescription drugs, and pushing mask mandates.

“We’re just trying to get to the bottom of any of these to see if there’s any truth behind them,” said Laurie Nichols, president of Black Hills State University. “I mean this may be one individual calling into the hotline saying something about BH and so you know you have to check out whether it’s even valid. It’s critical that you establish validity on these.”

Last week, Noem asked the Board of Regents to investigate the anonymous tips. Nichols said if any of the allegations are proven, the regents will work with BHSU to find solutions and take care of the problems.

