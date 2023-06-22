Mixology at Home - Sleepy Girl Mocktail

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We can’t test the effectiveness of the Sleepy Girl mocktail as a sleep aid – it is just a TikTok trend -- but we could at least taste-test it.

Editor’s Note – Here is a related story - Be careful when searching for the key to a good night’s sleep

Fill a tall glass with ice, add a teaspoon of magnesium (see warning below), and four ounces of tart cherry juice. Top it off with lemon-lime soda, stir to mix, and chill.

When to drink it? It is a lot of liquid and if it did work, it would need time so probably not right before you turn in. Maybe drink it a couple of hours before.

Not every drink goes right on Mixology at Home. This is one that should have tasted good but I botched it. The problem was the magnesium. I used pills that I ground and while I followed the recipe, it was too much magnesium which didn’t dissolve. Still, it does really taste good, with or without the magnesium it is not a bad mocktail. Just get a better fix on the magnesium or drop it entirely.

Now that I have all this cherry juice, I need to find some drink recipes for it. So here is one, a tart cherry fizz. Don’t drink it too close to bedtime, however. There is also a tart cherry old fashioned that includes cherry bitters that I have to try.

Tart Cherry Fizz

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz vodka

1 oz tart cherry juice

1/2 oz simple syrup

Club soda

Garnish: fresh cherries

Instructions

Fill a cocktail glass with ice, add vodka, cherry juice, and simple syrup, stir to combine, and top with club soda. Garnish with fresh cherries.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.