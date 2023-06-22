Jackley releases final explanation for single-subject rule

This explanation is in response to the marijuana bill
(KBTX)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:42 PM MDT
PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s Attorney General Marty Jackley has released the definitive ballot explanation for the proposed constitutional amendment that seeks to repeal the single-subject rule. The amendment was submitted by Quincy Hanzen of Sioux Falls.

The Attorney General does not take a position on any such proposal. He is required by state law to provide the voters with an objective summary of the purpose and effect of each measure.

The proposed constitutional amendment aims to eliminate the restriction limiting the inclusion of only one subject in a proposed constitutional amendment. The ballot explanation is below.

For the proposed constitutional amendment to be added to the 2024 general ballot, 35,017 valid signatures must be collected and approved by the South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office. A majority of the votes cast in the general election will be required to pass the measure.

