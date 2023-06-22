Healthy Eating with Eric Gardner - Fresh Local Asparagus

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There is nothing better than some fresh asparagus - raised naturally and sauteed or grilled! Asparagus is naturally high in vitamins and minerals. Chris Seeley from The Market talks about the asparagus available in his store.

For a quick and easy asparagus sauté: Trim off the tough woody end of the asparagus stalks and place about a half pound or so in a skillet with 2 tablespoon olive oil. Sauté over medium heat until tender, turning occasionally.

Add 2 cloves minced garlic; sauté until garlic is softened, about 1 minute. Then add 2 tablespoons butter, and season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately!

