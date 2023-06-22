Gas prices jump almost 20 cents in four days

No surprise for drivers, gas prices are up again in Rapid City.
No surprise for drivers, gas prices are up again in Rapid City.(kptv)
By Greta Goede
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:48 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gas prices have been steadily rising the past four days in Rapid City. While that might be a little annoying, gas today is still about a dollar cheaper than it was last year according to GasBuddy.

On Sunday, the average price of gas sat at $3.53 a gallon but as of Thursday gas prices have risen to $3.69 a gallon.

Rapid City is also 26 cents higher than South Dakota’s average and 14 cents higher than the national average.

GasBuddy claims prices could still rise but those increases are expected to be moderate.

