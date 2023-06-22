Be careful when searching for the key to a good night’s sleep

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We all crave a good night’s sleep but sometimes that deep rest eludes us. That’s when many of us reach for a little help.

Can a cocktail be the prescription for sleep? Some people believe a nightcap is helpful since alcohol does have sedative properties. However, according to Physician Assistant Kayla Tollefsrud at the Monument Health Sleep Center, alcohol is linked to poor sleep quality.

“People sometimes say when they drink that it does help them sleep. However, especially with sleep disorders, breathing, it makes things worse. We do see a huge difference with the alcohol, at night … at any time but especially before bed,” Tollefsrud said.

What about a mocktail? Several are touted to be helpful, such as the Sleepy Girl mocktail trending on TikTok.

“One of the biggest issues with these TikTok trends is they may help short-term as far as sleep and insomnia,” Tollefsrud explained. “However, if you have an underlying sleep disorder or something that needs to be treated, these TikTok things are not necessarily going to be the cure for these.”

The Sleepy Girl cocktail has tart cherry juice, magnesium, and lemon-lime soda. Tart cherry juice has melatonin, a natural sleep hormone; and magnesium supposedly helps relax the central nervous system.

Is that enough to be called a sleep aid? Could these untested sleep tips be dangerous?

“It probably won’t necessarily harm you but it’s just not the safest thing to do, to follow these big ideas before consulting with a healthcare person,” Tollefsrud said.

Sleep hygiene, according to Tollefsrud, is important. Untreated health issues, especially sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, are serious threats.

There are tips people can embrace quickly, such as setting a consistent wake and sleep time.

“So having a consistent bedtime routine, a set sleep time where you try to go to bed around the same time. Keep your wake time the same, even on weekends or days off from work,” Tollefsrud said.

Having a comfortable sleep environment is also helpful. Keep it dark, and a comfortable temperature – about 65 to 68 degrees for most people.

Then there are the distractions to avoid: phones, television, and no matter how cute they are, kick the pets out of bed.

Here’s a Mixology at Home taste-test of the Sleepy Girl mocktail.

Not every drink goes right on Mixology at Home. This is one that should have tasted good but we botched.

