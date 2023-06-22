9-year-old boy expected to recover after grandfather dies to save him from drowning, officials say

A 70-year-old man died after first responders were called to a possible drowning on Pawleys Island. (SOURCE: WCSC)
By Live 5 Web Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:38 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A 9-year-old boy whose grandfather died trying to save him from drowning is expected to make a full recovery after the ordeal, according to officials.

Pawleys Island Police Chief Michael Fanning confirmed the child has been released from the hospital.

His 70-year-old grandfather, Darrell Lambert, died at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, according to officials.

Lambert was attempting to help his grandson, who was struggling with the ocean’s current, when he was overtaken by the current, WSCS reported.

The Pawleys Island Police Department said they were called to the Shell Road beach access around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday for the drowning. First responders said they found a man who was being given first aid by Samaritans.

Officials said the man, identified as Lambert, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Mount Rushmore Road Group wants to stop panhandling in Rapid City.
Negative consequences of giving to panhandlers
Sun Country Airline logo
A new affordable airlines landed in the Black Hills
Chase Quick Bear changes plea in shooting
Quick Bear changes plea in double shooting
Noem’s ‘whistleblower’ hotline prompts complaints against BHSU

Latest News

Cornerstone Women and Children’s Shelter gets a new playground
Catastrophic implosion implosion of Titanic submersible confirmed
No surprise for drivers, gas prices are up again in Rapid City.
Gas prices jump almost 20 cents in four days
FILE - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration campus in Silver Spring, Md., is photographed on...
FDA warns stores to stop selling Elf Bar, the top disposable e-cigarette in the US
FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders looks on in the first half of the team's spring...
Deion Sanders says he will undergo surgery for blood clots in both legs