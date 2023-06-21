Storms Continue Through the End of the Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Tonight, widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected across the area. Temperatures drop into the low 50s in some areaas. Rapid City seeing temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Tomorrow, rain and storms continue through the early morning hours but cloudy conditions continue after that. Temperatures Thursday in the low 70s and 60s across the area. thunderstorms move back in Thursday afternoon. Friday, rain chances continue as another system move in Friday afternoon and evening. Partly sunny skies will give way to more storms by dinnertime Friday. High temperatures in the low 70s.

The weekend is starting off in the low 70s with partly sunny skies and an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Breezy conditions are also expected Saturday. Sunday, we completely dry out with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. High temperatures in the 70s for most.

Starting off the week, Monday temperatures rise into the low 80s and upper 70s for most with mostly sunny skies. We cannot rule out an afternoon or evening thunderstorm, but these will mainly be sporadic pop up storms. Tuesday, temperatures are back in the 80s with isolated storms in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday 80s continue with scattered thunderstorms later in the day.

