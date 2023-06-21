Paris firefighters battle blaze sending smoke soaring over Left Bank after reported explosion

Paris firefighters battle blaze sending smoke soaring over Left Bank after reported explosion.
Paris firefighters battle blaze sending smoke soaring over Left Bank after reported explosion.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:55 AM MDT
PARIS (AP) — Firefighters fought a blaze on Paris’ Left Bank on Wednesday that is sent smoke soaring over the domed Pantheon monument and prompted evacuation of buildings in the neighborhood, police said.

Local media cited witnesses describing a large explosion preceding the fire, and saying that part of a building collapsed.

Paris police spokeswoman Loubna Atta said it was too early to determine the source of the fire and could not confirm reports it was a caused by a gas explosion.

