Music is back for the whole summer with “Rapid City Concert at the Park” kick off

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Municipal Band presents a free outdoor band concert series, “Rapid City Concert at the Park” at the Memorial Park Bandshell every Wednesday night for the summer starting at 8 p.m. So, grab a lawn chair and join in on all the fun for an evening of music for the whole family. The Rapid City Municipal Band performs weekly free concerts Wednesday evenings during the months of June and July in downtown Rapid City. The free concert will be moved to Tuesday, July 4 that week with special fireworks to celebrate the occasion.

Don Downs and Bill Evans, Directors of the Rapid City Municipal Band say, “The concerts feature classic band literature and popular music from the decades since the band’s beginnings. Early city leaders recognized the need for a musical group to provide recreational opportunities, to provide good music for everybody. That was over 100 years ago. The band can be traced back to as early as June 1918 as the Rapid City Military band.”

The municipal band is funded by the City of Rapid City through the Arts Investment Fund under the direction of the Rapid City Arts Council. The band today is composed of about 65 students and adults, professional musicians. Each year the band has a limited number of openings for area musicians to audition.

Downs and Evans say to bring chairs and plan for a picnic.

For more information please watch the interview and also sing-along lyrics are available on the website.

