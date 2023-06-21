Cooler temperatures with good chances for showers and storms.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A series of upper level disturbances will bring daily chances of showers and thunderstorms through Friday. A few severe storms are possible Friday as the atmosphere will be more unstable and we’ll see more wind shear. Hail and high winds will be possible along with locally heavy rainfall.

The weekend will be drier and warmer, with warmer temperatures lasting into next week.

