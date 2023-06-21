Black Hills Comedy Festival will include 7 shows over 3 nights this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Comics from around the country will take the stage between two locations, The Blind Lion or The Hay Camp Brewery for The Black Hills Comedy Festival beginning on Thursday, June 22 that will feature a stellar line-up of entertainment.

The Black Hills Comedy Festival is dedicated to bringing top comics from around the country to Rapid City for much-needed laughter and fun. This three-day festival features 18 comics, 7 different shows, and 2 venues. Each show offers its own unique piece to the festival so take in one or go to them all says founder, Ryan Schendzielos.

Schenzielos also says to get your tickets now because the shows are already selling out and want to encourage buying tickets in advance instead of waiting at the door because of how popular this comedy show is in the Black Hills. The comedy show has quite the list of comics, some from far away and some local like Tyler Corbine, who will be a part of the opening show. You can click on this link to purchase tickets to the shows.

Here’s the lineup of shows over the next 3 days:

THURSDAY JUNE 22

- 7 p.m. - Opening Show @ Haycamp - Sam Tallent/Joshua Emerson/Tyler Corbine/Sheldon Starr

FRIDAY JUNE 23

- 7:30 p.m. - Early Show @ Blind Lion - Brett Hiker/Mitch Jones/Steve VanderPloeg/George Delgado/Mo Vida

- 8:30 p.m. - Main Show @ HayCamp - Nancy Norton/Matt Cobos/Eric Henderson/BK Sharad/Shanae Ross

- 10:30 pm - Late Show @ Blind Lion - Christie Buchele/AJ Finney/Salma Zaky/Tyler Corbine/Special Guests

SATURDAY JUNE 24

- 7:30 p.m. - Early Show @ Blind Lion - Shanae Ross/Bk Sharad/Matt Cobos/Miss K/Eric Henderson

- 8:30 p.m. - Main Show @ Hay Camp - AJ Finney/Christie Buchele/Brett Hiker/Salma Zaky/Mitch Jones/Mo Vida

- 10:30 p.m. - Late Show @ Blind Lion - Steve Vanderploeg/Matt Cobos/George Delgado/Sheldon Starr

