Take steps to protect your home from burglars

Protect your home from intruders.
Protect your home from intruders.(Madison Newman)
By Madison Newman
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to Forbes.com, on average more than 1 million home burglaries happen each year in the U.S., and more than $7 billion worth of property was stolen from homes in 2021 alone.

In 2022, there were 456 reported burglaries in Pennington County. That includes both home and business break-ins.

Lieutenant David Switzer with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says to prevent property crimes, people should lock their doors and windows, and set up alarms and cameras to be notified if something unusual takes place inside their home.

“So when you leave your house for any significant amount of time, even when you just go to work for the day, set it up like somebody’s there and mix up your routine too. If you can, come home for lunch once and a while. It makes your home and your property a little more of a hard target. Don’t set yourself up as being a soft target,” said Switzer.

The best thing to do, is to make your home look like someone is there, and advertise a security system. Switzer also reminds people not to post online if you’re going on vacation for an extended period of time.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Country Airline logo
A new affordable airlines landed in the Black Hills
Donovan Washington, aims to make the Rapid City Black community more visible.
Donovan Washington: moved to Black Hills by military, making moves in the Black community
Hoodcakes might just bind this community
The Mayoral recount process will begin on June 22.
Mayoral recount representatives change
UTV rollover death in Spearfish

Latest News

Mount Rushmore Road Group wants to stop panhandling in Rapid City.
Negative consequences of giving to panhandlers
Rapid City feels the impact of charitable donations decrease.
Charity donations are dwindling across the country
Go Skate Day Punk Fest in Rapid City involves music, skateboarding competitions, and food trucks.
Annual skate fest brings skateboarders and musicians together
The 18th annual Guns n' Hoses Blood Drive runs through Friday, June 23.
Be a hero, save a life and become a lifeline for those in need