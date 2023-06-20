Pools are finally open, but so are the chances of a drowning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to Stop Drowning Now, about 10 people drown every day, and 3,400 drown each year, and most drownings occur between May and August.

To try and beat these statistics there are a few things parents can do such as making sure children obey the lifeguards and making kids wear life jackets. But you might not think about the safety of picking a swimsuit color.

“I would say to avoid dark blues, black and grey, they can look similar to the bottom of a pool and they can resemble pool tile. And if you’re talking about the bottom of the pool or in a blind spot it can be harder to identify someone at the bottom,” said Jason Wells, aquatics director of YMCA Rapid City.

The five stages of drowning can occur in as little as 20 to 60 seconds, and unlike in the movies, drownings tend to make little to no sound.

“Supervision is key, it is a critical part of keeping your child safe in or around the water. So, always designate a water watcher to keep an eye on the children in and around the water, and it is so important that this person is not distracted,” said Nikki Fleming, spokesperson U.S. consumer product safety commission.

Although Drownings do not discriminate, minorities are the most common victims.

“Out of the 63% of child fatal drownings where race was known, 21% involved African American children. This is an over-representation of their population in the U.S. out of about 14%,” said Fleming.

Any small body of water can be deemed a drowning hazard, not just pools. People should make sure to empty out anything that holds water like a mop bucket or bathtub when not in use.

