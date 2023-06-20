Pet of the week: Titan

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ever feeling down after a ruff day? Here’s a little guy who might be able to help.

Titan is a 7-month-old lab-dorable mix.

He can be timid when first meeting new people, but will warm up eventually and loves to give his famous hugs and kisses.

On top of showering you with love, he loves to cuddle and curl up in a lap.

Titan has a few tricks up his sleeve and is a fast learner, in his recent home he grew up with cats and dogs as his brothers and sisters.

Titan’s de-pawsit is $300, and he is waiting for his fur-ever home at the Humane Society of the Black Hills, which opens every day at 11 a.m.

