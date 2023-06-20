A new affordable airlines landed in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Monday, the Rapid City Regional Airport marked a significant milestone with the inaugural Sun Country Airlines flight.

Sun Country Airlines is now offering nonstop service from Minneapolis. This new addition provides travelers with a convenient and direct connection between the two cities. Rapid City Regional Airport has collaborated with the airline company for the last three years to bring travelers a unique flight option. The airline’s aircraft, which can accommodate up to 186 passengers, provides a low-cost alternative for flights to Minneapolis.

Sun Country aircraft landed in the Black Hills (KOTA/KEVN)

”We look to connect up to one of our largest markets being Minneapolis; you know this is a great option for people being able to come out and get to hills. Maybe getting you out of your car, get you a low-cost carrier flight to Rapid City to be able to see the beautiful Black Hills,” said Rapid City Regional Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame.

Dame says that they are operating two flights per week and, hope to make it a daily flight in the future.

