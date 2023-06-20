Learn the tricks of Stage Combat 101 in adult camp

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Get your swords ready and spend some time learning the tricks of the trade of stage combat fighting in a summer adult camp in Rapid City at the Performing Arts Center. Kicking off on Thursday, June 22nd from 6 to 8:30 pm will be Stage Combat 101 classes understanding the foundations of fight choreography by Chris Wheeler and Matthew Vidal. Why just let the kids have all the fun this year when adult fight camp is available for one-day this summer? Vidal says, in this one-day camp you will learn all the fundamentals of stage combat from learning how to properly stand, from blocking to attack techniques. The classes will offer many approaches, styles, and fight sequences that will surely help you to become that action star overnight.

For performers or those with no experience, the combat class is an excellent way to learn the tools of the trade and learn about all stage combat practices. For those with experience, Vidal says you are welcome as well, and come brush up on your skills. He also suggests wearing appropriate loose clothing so you can move, closed-toe shoes or sneakers, and bringing water because there is some movement associated with the training.

The class is $5 and can be paid at the door.

You can find the class in the 4th Floor Rehearsal Room. Use the South Street rear entrance of the Performing Arts Center.

For more information, email matthew@bhct.org.

