Learn the tricks of Stage Combat 101 in adult camp

The class will offer basic combat stances from blocks to attacks
By Alena Neves
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:26 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Get your swords ready and spend some time learning the tricks of the trade of stage combat fighting in a summer adult camp in Rapid City at the Performing Arts Center. Kicking off on Thursday, June 22nd from 6 to 8:30 pm will be Stage Combat 101 classes understanding the foundations of fight choreography by Chris Wheeler and Matthew Vidal. Why just let the kids have all the fun this year when adult fight camp is available for one-day this summer? Vidal says, in this one-day camp you will learn all the fundamentals of stage combat from learning how to properly stand, from blocking to attack techniques. The classes will offer many approaches, styles, and fight sequences that will surely help you to become that action star overnight.

For performers or those with no experience, the combat class is an excellent way to learn the tools of the trade and learn about all stage combat practices. For those with experience, Vidal says you are welcome as well, and come brush up on your skills. He also suggests wearing appropriate loose clothing so you can move, closed-toe shoes or sneakers, and bringing water because there is some movement associated with the training.

The class is $5 and can be paid at the door.

You can find the class in the 4th Floor Rehearsal Room. Use the South Street rear entrance of the Performing Arts Center.

For more information, email matthew@bhct.org.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Country Airline logo
A new affordable airlines landed in the Black Hills
Donovan Washington, aims to make the Rapid City Black community more visible.
Donovan Washington: moved to Black Hills by military, making moves in the Black community
Hoodcakes might just bind this community
UTV rollover death in Spearfish
The Mayoral recount process will begin on June 22.
Mayoral recount representatives change

Latest News

HPV Awareness
HPV Awareness
Sustainable efforts through a non-profit continues to keep a Black Hills city clean
Sustainable efforts through a non-profit continues to keep a Black Hills city clean
Organizers bring hip-hop music festival to the Black Hills
Organizers bring hip-hop music festival to the Black Hills
Staying sober this summer when alcohol is the main event
Staying sober this summer when alcohol is the main event