Heavy drinkers really don’t ‘hold their liquor,’ study says

FILE - Heavy drinkers experience impairment after drinking, too, a study says.
FILE - Heavy drinkers experience impairment after drinking, too, a study says.(Source: CNN/Stringer)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:13 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New research appears to debunk the popular belief that heavy drinkers can “hold their liquor.”

According to the study, people with alcohol use disorder, or what used to be called alcoholism, were significantly impaired up to three hours after downing several drinks.

Researchers tested various types of drinkers with a beverage equivalent to four to five drinks.

At first, the study supported the notion that heavy drinkers can manage their alcohol without impairment.

Both heavy drinkers and those with alcohol use disorder had no problems with a cognitive test 30 minutes after consuming the drink, whereas lighter drinkers felt sedated and fatigued.

But both groups still had trouble with their motor function.

Researchers also gave some participants with alcohol use disorder another drink to mimic their typical intake.

They were 50% more impaired after that drink.

The study was published Sunday in the journal “Alcohol: Clinical and Experimental Research.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Country Airline logo
A new affordable airlines landed in the Black Hills
Donovan Washington, aims to make the Rapid City Black community more visible.
Donovan Washington: moved to Black Hills by military, making moves in the Black community
Hoodcakes might just bind this community
UTV rollover death in Spearfish
The Mayoral recount process will begin on June 22.
Mayoral recount representatives change

Latest News

The Brooklyn federal court trial was the first to result from a spate of U.S. prosecutions...
3 men convicted in US trial that scrutinized China’s ‘Operation Fox Hunt’ repatriation campaign
AP Explains: Hunter Biden charged in tax and gun investigation
FILE - Dr. Dre attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
Dr. Dre to receive first Hip-Hop Icon Award from music industry group ASCAP
Get your swords ready and spend some time learning the tricks of the trade of stage combat...
Learn the tricks of Stage Combat 101 in adult camp
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case