Charity donations are dwindling across the country

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Charitable donations have declined in the past year and some Rapid City non-profit organizations are experiencing the impact of this drop.

Nationwide charitable donations decreased by 3.7% in 2022 but the need for non-profit organizations is increasing, according to Giving USA, and some organizations in Rapid City are struggling to give people the help they need.

“The food donations, the monetary donations are down and the need is up so it’s tough trying to find the food to feed the people we serve,” Lynda Mentele, director for Church Response, said. “We really do appreciate those donations. They’re, you know, feeding people that really need the food.”

Families unable to donate can give back in other ways and help the community lessen the impacts of this shortfall.

“I always encourage that people are volunteering right,” John Cass, executive director of the United Way of the Black Hills, said. “Volunteering is always giving back and it doesn’t necessarily ... it has a monetary impact because if we’re volunteering that’s somebody we’re not having to pay to do a job and volunteering is such a great way to be involved, especially when people don’t feel like they have those funds to be able to give.”

This is only the fourth time in 40 years that donations did not increase year over year.

