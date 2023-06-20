Be a hero, save a life and become a lifeline for those in need

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday, Rapid City first responders started their annual battle to see who can draw the most blood in a good-natured competition to stock local blood supplies. This is the 18th Guns N Hoses drive involving the Rapid City Police and Fire departments.

“It’s a way to save lives and especially for the first responders to be involved; because they’re the ones who are seeing firsthand how important it is to donate blood and how important blood it is in the community,” said Rapid City Fire Department Public Information Officer Tessa Jaeger.

According to Vitalant.com, during the summer, more people travel and participate in outdoor activities. This means an increase in emergency room visits, not to mention a drop in the number of blood donations.

“So the blood on the shelves that donors need year-round ... summer is just as important of a time to donate as any other time. We take it to the labs to process it ... separate it, and then it gets shipped to our various hospitals,” said Vitalant senior manager Lauren Tipton.

Guns and Hoses Blood donation event (KOTA/KEVN)

The event continues through Friday at Uptown Rapid (the former Rushmore Mall) in the skylight area by JC Penney.

Times to donate are:

Wednesday, June 21, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 22, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday, June 23, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

You can make an appointment at vitalant.org/gnh or walk in. When you sign up to donate blood, you’ll have the opportunity to choose between Team Law and Team Fire to see which team will claim this year’s trophy.

“Just come down, and when you come, obviously, I want you to put your name down; team fire and help us win that trophy back this year,” said Jaeger.

“We are members of this community, and this is a way that we can give back to the community. So it’s very important for us to be a part of events like this and be out and do everything that we can to make the community a better place,” said Rapid City Police Department Community Relations Specialist Brendyn Medina.

According to Vitalant, eligibility for blood donation has changed over the years. If you have any questions or concerns, click here.

