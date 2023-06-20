Amber Alert issued in Texas for 7-year-old girl

Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”
Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:06 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a 7-year-old girl.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the San Antonio Police Department in Texas is searching for Amarianna Benavidez.

The 7-year-old girl is 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shit, purple shorts and no shots.

Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Police did not initially describe the circumstances leading up to the 7-year-old’s disappearance.

Anyone with information about Amarianna’s location should call San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UTV rollover death in Spearfish
Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, was charged with second degree rape but the charge...
Former district 27 House candidate had his charge dismissed
Hoodcakes might just bind this community
Donovan Washington, aims to make the Rapid City Black community more visible.
Donovan Washington: moved to Black Hills by military, making moves in the Black community
The search for Sasquatch begins!

Latest News

Staying sober this summer when alcohol is the main event
Staying sober this summer when alcohol is the main event
A new affordable airline has landed in the Black Hills
A new affordable airlines landed in the Black Hills
The president went to the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo...
Biden visits California nature center, discusses plans for climate change
The president went to the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo...
President Biden visits California to unveil new climate projects