United Way welcomes new executive director

John Cass intends to assist staff members in providing the community with the appropriate...
John Cass intends to assist staff members in providing the community with the appropriate resources.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Fundraising for one organization can be difficult, and trying to do that for 100 different groups can be a challenge.

South Dakota native John Cass took the role of Executive Director of the United Way of the Black Hills Monday. Cass has more than 30 years of leadership experience and has worked with a number of non-profits over the years. He says he wants to build relationships with organizations and determine what the needs of the community are, and how to fill those needs.

“I’ve been building a list of ideas, but I really want to hear it, because most of my ideas most likely they’ve already tried. They’re already doing so it may not be anything new that I’m actually coming to the table. I actually come as a team member I get to just come and reinforce what’s already been done,” said United Ways of the Black Hills Executive Director John Cass.

Cass, a military veteran, says his passion for serving the community came from his upbringing in Pierre.

“It was always helping out. I remember my dad helping people you drive through a mechanic, you drive through something’s broken. You didn’t have money, he’s just going to help you fix it. He’s gonna figure it out. He’s going to help you fix it. He’s going to get the job done,” said Cass.

Cass says he’s excited to work with United Way of the Black Hills and plans to help staff members distribute the right resources to the community.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, was charged with second degree rape but the charge...
Former district 27 House candidate had his charge dismissed
UTV rollover death in Spearfish
The search for Sasquatch begins!
James Jumping Eagle
Rapid City man charged with murder of an elderly woman
Boating can be a wonderful experience but the Forest Service and South Dakota Game Fish & Parks...
Black Hills lakes prepare for boating season, visitors urged to be aware of invasive species

Latest News

Disabled American Veterans is hosting a free information seminar around the Black Hills.
One organization is working to help veterans receive the services they deserve
Storybook Island is usually a park for kids to enjoy but for one night this summer, the fun...
This event lets adults feel like a kid again
Since 2018, Beautify Spearfish has been helping keep the city of Spearfish and environmentally...
Sustainable efforts through a non-profit continues to keep a Black Hills city clean
Donovan Washington, aims to make the Rapid City Black community more visible.
Donovan Washington: moved to Black Hills by military, making moves in the Black community