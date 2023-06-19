United Way welcomes new executive director

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Fundraising for one organization can be difficult, and trying to do that for 100 different groups can be a challenge.

South Dakota native John Cass took the role of Executive Director of the United Way of the Black Hills Monday. Cass has more than 30 years of leadership experience and has worked with a number of non-profits over the years. He says he wants to build relationships with organizations and determine what the needs of the community are, and how to fill those needs.

“I’ve been building a list of ideas, but I really want to hear it, because most of my ideas most likely they’ve already tried. They’re already doing so it may not be anything new that I’m actually coming to the table. I actually come as a team member I get to just come and reinforce what’s already been done,” said United Ways of the Black Hills Executive Director John Cass.

Cass, a military veteran, says his passion for serving the community came from his upbringing in Pierre.

“It was always helping out. I remember my dad helping people you drive through a mechanic, you drive through something’s broken. You didn’t have money, he’s just going to help you fix it. He’s gonna figure it out. He’s going to help you fix it. He’s going to get the job done,” said Cass.

Cass says he’s excited to work with United Way of the Black Hills and plans to help staff members distribute the right resources to the community.

