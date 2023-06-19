This event lets adults feel like a kid again

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Storybook Island is usually a park for kids to enjoy but for one night this summer, the fun gets extended to adults as well.

Storybook Island is putting on its annual Adult Fun Night and there’s a lot planned for any participants to enjoy. Scheduled events include bingo, a cornhole tournament, and live music. In addition to any planned events, adults are also welcome to use the play equipment to try to feel like a kid again.

The event runs from 5 - 10 p.m. and is the only time of the year when beer is served inside the park. You won’t have to worry about dinner either with food trucks in the area available to purchase a quick meal from. The executive director of the park says this event lets adults see the park in a new light.

“It’s just a big party for adults it’s really rare that they get to come in without kids so it’s a fun way for them to come in and enjoy the park and it’s a huge fundraiser for our Winnie the Pooh project,” said Jackie Wells.

Adult Fun Night happens on June 24 from 5 - 10 p.m. and tickets will be $10 at the door for anyone interested in checking it out.

