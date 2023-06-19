This event lets adults feel like a kid again

Storybook Island is usually a park for kids to enjoy but for one night this summer, the fun...
Storybook Island is usually a park for kids to enjoy but for one night this summer, the fun gets extended to adults as well.(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:03 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Storybook Island is usually a park for kids to enjoy but for one night this summer, the fun gets extended to adults as well.

Storybook Island is putting on its annual Adult Fun Night and there’s a lot planned for any participants to enjoy. Scheduled events include bingo, a cornhole tournament, and live music. In addition to any planned events, adults are also welcome to use the play equipment to try to feel like a kid again.

The event runs from 5 - 10 p.m. and is the only time of the year when beer is served inside the park. You won’t have to worry about dinner either with food trucks in the area available to purchase a quick meal from. The executive director of the park says this event lets adults see the park in a new light.

“It’s just a big party for adults it’s really rare that they get to come in without kids so it’s a fun way for them to come in and enjoy the park and it’s a huge fundraiser for our Winnie the Pooh project,” said Jackie Wells.

Adult Fun Night happens on June 24 from 5 - 10 p.m. and tickets will be $10 at the door for anyone interested in checking it out.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, was charged with second degree rape but the charge...
Former district 27 House candidate had his charge dismissed
UTV rollover death in Spearfish
Hoodcakes might just bind this community
The search for Sasquatch begins!
Boating can be a wonderful experience but the Forest Service and South Dakota Game Fish & Parks...
Black Hills lakes prepare for boating season, visitors urged to be aware of invasive species

Latest News

Since 2018, Beautify Spearfish has been helping keep the city of Spearfish and environmentally...
Sustainable efforts through a non-profit continues to keep a Black Hills city clean
Donovan Washington, aims to make the Rapid City Black community more visible.
Donovan Washington: moved to Black Hills by military, making moves in the Black community
Some tips and tricks when it comes to staying sober this summer, even when it seems like...
Staying sober this summer when alcohol is the main event
Factors that contribute to an increase in injuries are a lack of supervision and a child's...
Summer fun could mean an increase in injuries for children