Summer fun could mean an increase in injuries for children

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to SafeHome, more than one million children went to emergency rooms last summer because of injuries from outdoor activities.

During the summer injuries in children increase because they are more active and are participating in outdoor activities, like swimming, or playing at the park.

Here are a few factors that contribute to this, like a lack of supervision plus kids testing the limits, or being curious.

“So, we see lots of injuries involving swimming pools or trampolines, bicycles or simple the nature of having more chemicals like bugs spray and sunscreen and lighter fluid and those kinds of things,” said Dr. Emily Urbaniak, a resident physician with Monument Health.

According to SafeHome, children made up 30% of all ER visits last summer.

While not all injuries are preventable, parents can take steps to deter a trip to the hospital.

Learning how to swim and wearing a helmet when riding a bike are two ways to dissuade children from becoming seriously injured.

“Kind of always having the child within an arms reach. If anyone has a pool and they’re making sure that they are not leaving floaties or toys inside the pool during non-swim hours,” said Jonny Knutson, a firefighter, and paramedic with the Rapid City Fire Department.

Parents can also be proactive by having a first aid kit with band-aids and gauze on hand which can help treat minor injuries.

Knutson also added, “You can’t necessarily keep them padded up but at the same time you know in those higher risks’ situations just making sure you’re taking those extra little steps to keep them away from any danger.”

Another tip for parents is to make sure their child is wearing sunscreen when outside and reapplying it every two hours.

