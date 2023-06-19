Storms Return to the Forecast

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight we fall into the 60s in most areas. I cannot rule out a few spots in the higher elevations falling into the upper 50s. Clouds will be clearing out by early morning. Clouds will increase into the afternoon tomorrow with temperatures increasing into the low 80s for most with a few places staying in the 70s. Tomorrow afternoon, a few thunderstorms may pop up into the late afternoon and early evening hours. A few of these storms may contain some hail and gusty winds. These storms may last into the overnight hours.

Wednesday temperatures fail to get out of the low to mid 70s. Mostly cloudy skies to start the day will give way to a few peaks of sun with isolated thunderstorms moving in by the afternoon and evening. Thursday, storms become more scattered throughout the day. High temperatures staying in the 70s. Friday, storm chances continue with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The weekend is looking to stay pretty dry. Saturday temperatures warm back up into the upper 70s and low 80s for most with mostly sunny skies. Sunday is looking dry as well with temperatures staying in the 70s for a great weekend. Starting next week, temperatures still in the 70s with mostly sunny skies for Monday.

