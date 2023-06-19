The search for Sasquatch begins!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Was that a bear, a really hairy person, or something else? South Dakota Game Fish and Parks are inviting the public to keep an eye out for Sasquatches on park trails this summer with this year’s trail challenge.

The challenge is simple, just head to any of the trails included in the challenge and look for a sign with the hairy creature’s picture on it.

Participants are then asked to grab a photo of the sign and submit it to South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks for a reward. The rewards range from a sticker for the first photo to a T-shirt with a couple of prizes in between.

Every hiker that submits a picture will be entered to win tickets to a Spearfish Sasquatch baseball game.

The challenge is going now through the end of the year. for more information on the challenge and how to submit your pictures, click here.

