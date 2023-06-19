The search for Sasquatch begins!

(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 8:08 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Was that a bear, a really hairy person, or something else? South Dakota Game Fish and Parks are inviting the public to keep an eye out for Sasquatches on park trails this summer with this year’s trail challenge.

The challenge is simple, just head to any of the trails included in the challenge and look for a sign with the hairy creature’s picture on it.

Participants are then asked to grab a photo of the sign and submit it to South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks for a reward. The rewards range from a sticker for the first photo to a T-shirt with a couple of prizes in between.

Every hiker that submits a picture will be entered to win tickets to a Spearfish Sasquatch baseball game.

The challenge is going now through the end of the year. for more information on the challenge and how to submit your pictures, click here.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UTV rollover death in Spearfish
Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, was charged with second degree rape but the charge...
Former district 27 House candidate had his charge dismissed
James Jumping Eagle
Rapid City man charged with murder of an elderly woman
18-year-old drowned paddle boarding in Belle Fourche
Scammers may have tactics such as spoofing a number to look official.
Scammers claiming to be the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Hoodcakes might just bind this community
The Rapid City Police Department and The Rapid City Fire Department will be coming together for...
Battle of First Responders for 18th annual Guns ‘n Hoses Blood Drive
Fun for the entire family says, Thomas Golden, Executive Director of the Homestake Opera House,...
Children’s Theatre Camp present “Newsie’s Jr” this summer at Homestake Opera House
Veterans benefits seminar coming to Rapid City