Plenty of sun and heat is in store for this afternoon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -We will start off with some cloud cover this morning before clearing out. Once those clouds clear the heat is on, and temperatures will quickly warm up into the 80s to 90s this afternoon with a mix of sun, thin clouds, and wind. Winds will mostly be from the north at 5 to 15 miles per hour gusting up to 30 miles per hour for some areas. Winds start to calm after midnight, and with mostly clear skies lows will dip into the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Tuesday’s unsettled weather shifts back into western South Dakota along with an approaching shortwave trough and surface front will keep temperatures from getting as hot on Tuesday bringing cooler temperatures and the chance for isolated thunderstorms back into the area, a slight risk for strong to severe thunderstorms will be in place for Jackson, Ziebach, and Haakon counties with the chance extending into Pierre. This will lead to storms capable of damaging winds and scattered large hail.

Highs with the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms will be in place for the second half of the week with highs trending slightly cooler and in the low to upper 70s.

