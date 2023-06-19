Hoodcakes might just bind this community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When you picture the Knollwood Townhouses in Rapid City, the first thing that comes to mind might not be a strong community. One member of this subdivision is looking to change that perception one bake sale at a time with an event called Hoodcakes.

Hoodcakes is a bake sale that transforms one section of the Knollwood Townhouses subdivision into a business bustling with activity. The event is more than just selling baked goods. Many participants bring their own food or games to contribute to the experience. With hot dogs being grilled and water guns firing, the organizer says this event gives kids a way to interact with their community.

“The motivation to do a project like this is really just to get the kids engaged to give them an opportunity to give them some spending money that they can do some fun stuff with. Last year we were able to buy a VR (headset) for the kids and they got to have all kinds of new experiences on there,” said Tyler Read, the organizer of the event.

And ultimately, Read says he wants to change the way people see this community.

“That’s really the goal. What we’re trying to do here is really change the perception of what this community is about. You know Hoodcakes is kind of a funny name, it makes people chuckle, but the people who live here, we’re proud of where we’re from. We’re proud of the fact that you know it takes some resiliency to live here,” said Read.

Read says he wants to show that with these bake sales, he believes having a stronger community helps to reduce problems in the area because people there will know each other more personally. Read says they do the event on days like Father’s Day as well for the same reason.

“It’s just something that we can do to celebrate the fathers that are trying through the good and the bad. We love you guys and we’re appreciative of what you do for our kids so just keep pushing. Happy Father’s Day,” said Read.

Hoodcakes runs these sales every two weeks with the last one on Aug. 27. Read says anyone is welcome to attend and donations are always appreciated.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.