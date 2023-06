RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Post 22 Expos dominated on their home field on the last day of the Big Stick Tournament. Plus, Winner/Colome defeated both Spearfish Post 164 and Belle Fourche Post 32 to earn the top spot in the Sturgis Baseball Rally. Ben Burns breaks down the highlights.

