Donovan Washington: moved to Black Hills by military, making moves in the Black community

Donovan Washington, aims to make the Rapid City Black community more visible.
By Keith Grant
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Donovan Washington was transported to the Black Hills by the Air Force. He brings with him a creative mind that wants to fill a void in Rapid City. Washington wants to use his music to let others know they are not alone with their thoughts.

“It’s an expression,” Washington sits back in his seat as he explains his music. “A lot of my internal thoughts and feelings that I feel about the world around me and personal things that I am going through are reflected in my music.”

From rap to odes and even anthems, Washington sings varying genres of music. Springing from the rollercoaster ride of life.

“It [song] hits on theme’s surrounding division—the polarity that we are kind of facing as a country. Also, it [song] gets into a little bit of just culture that the black community...what we [the Black community] experience,” Washington describes his experience living in America.

When Washington first moved to Ellsworth Air Force base, he noticed many of his peer experience culture shock, noticing the Black community was small. Now, he focuses on bringing the Black community together. The performing artist’s passion to bring people together is reflected in the lyrics of his music.

“When I put the last period on my lyrics...I have to stand behind that,” emphasizes Washington.

No matter where someone is in their life, Washington wants people to always relate to his songs.

“I want there to be a theme. At any time, point, you could be like, “Oh I can see that theme happening,” the Colorado native says. “If I listen to this again in 10 years, I still get that same feeling like, “Oh man some of these issues are still happening,” some of these real-life, human experiences are still a thing. That’s what’s beautiful about it.”

Washington admits, getting the confidence to perform can be difficult, but he wants to be vulnerable. Saying as a Black person, you aren’t alone in your thoughts, even in Rapid City, South Dakota.

“That process of creating a song,” Washington reflects on his confidence as an artist. “I still get that same feeling. That is what gives me the confidence to continue to do it.”

