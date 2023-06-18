Veterans benefits seminar coming to Rapid City

By Ezra Garcia
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - DAV (Disabled American Veterans) is a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than 1 million veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year.

DAV provides free Information Seminars to veterans and their families to help them obtain the services and benefits they have earned. These seminars are available across the country. DAV has an information seminar coming to your area:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Time: 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Location: American Legion Post #22

818 E St. Patrick St

Rapid City, SD 57701

Staffed by DAV national service officers, the seminars provide professional support to veterans during the claims and appeals process. Attendees should bring identification, Social Security number, and other documentation.

To learn more about DAV and our many services available to veterans, please visit DAV.org.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UTV rollover death in Spearfish
Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, was charged with second degree rape but the charge...
Former district 27 House candidate had his charge dismissed
James Jumping Eagle
Rapid City man charged with murder of an elderly woman
18-year-old drowned paddle boarding in Belle Fourche
Scammers may have tactics such as spoofing a number to look official.
Scammers claiming to be the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

The country band Lonestar performs in Deadwood for Wild Bill Days.
Lonestar performs Friday at Deadwood’s Wild Bill Days
USS Pierre build underway
Cyclers were geared to push the pedal to the metal
Twisted Talons
Shining a light on autism