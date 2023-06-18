Children’s Theatre Camp present “Newsie’s Jr” this summer at Homestake Opera House

First look at a children’s summer theatre production in Lead
By Alena Neves
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Homestake Opera House is inviting everyone to their summer production of “Newsie’s Jr.” Fun for the entire family says, Thomas Golden, Executive Director of the Homestake Opera House, even though we are quieting down for the summer. Golden says Homestake’s Children’s Theatre Camp will be back in full swing and will culminate with performances of Newsie’s Jr on June 27 - 29. Tickets are only available at the door and are $15 a person. No online ticket sales will be available.

“We have over 30 kids involved this year and are proud to offer this program at no cost to the families who participate, creating unfettered access to the arts for kids from throughout the Northern Hills. Last year saw a production of The Lion King Jr, and Newsie’s is already shaping up to be a terrific follow-up to that inaugural effort in this program,“ adds Golden.

Homestake Theatre Works Kids presents Disney’s Newsies Jr., a fun musical for all ages and centers around a true story of the young people selling newspapers at the turn of the 20th century who rise up against the publishers when they raise the cost of newspapers. It’s about coming together and “Carrying the Banner” for what you believe in!

To watch the full interview please click on the video above.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UTV rollover death in Spearfish
Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, was charged with second degree rape but the charge...
Former district 27 House candidate had his charge dismissed
James Jumping Eagle
Rapid City man charged with murder of an elderly woman
18-year-old drowned paddle boarding in Belle Fourche
Scammers may have tactics such as spoofing a number to look official.
Scammers claiming to be the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

The Rapid City Police Department and The Rapid City Fire Department will be coming together for...
Battle of First Responders for 18th annual Guns ‘n Hoses Blood Drive
Veterans benefits seminar coming to Rapid City
The country band Lonestar performs in Deadwood for Wild Bill Days.
Lonestar performs Friday at Deadwood’s Wild Bill Days
USS Pierre build underway