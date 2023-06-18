Children’s Theatre Camp present “Newsie’s Jr” this summer at Homestake Opera House

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Homestake Opera House is inviting everyone to their summer production of “Newsie’s Jr.” Fun for the entire family says, Thomas Golden, Executive Director of the Homestake Opera House, even though we are quieting down for the summer. Golden says Homestake’s Children’s Theatre Camp will be back in full swing and will culminate with performances of Newsie’s Jr on June 27 - 29. Tickets are only available at the door and are $15 a person. No online ticket sales will be available.

“We have over 30 kids involved this year and are proud to offer this program at no cost to the families who participate, creating unfettered access to the arts for kids from throughout the Northern Hills. Last year saw a production of The Lion King Jr, and Newsie’s is already shaping up to be a terrific follow-up to that inaugural effort in this program,“ adds Golden.

Homestake Theatre Works Kids presents Disney’s Newsies Jr., a fun musical for all ages and centers around a true story of the young people selling newspapers at the turn of the 20th century who rise up against the publishers when they raise the cost of newspapers. It’s about coming together and “Carrying the Banner” for what you believe in!

