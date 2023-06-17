Rapid City offices closed for Juneteenth freedom day

Juneteenth closes administrative offices in Rapid City.
Juneteenth closes administrative offices in Rapid City.(City of Sarasota)
By Ezra Garcia

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - City administrative offices will be closed Monday, June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth Freedom Day.

With the federal, state, and city observance of the holiday, the Rapid City Council’s Monday meeting will be moved to Tuesday, June 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.

The Rapid City Landfill will be closed and trash collection operations will be suspended Monday.

Rapid Transit Services, including RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride services, will not be operating Monday.

The Rapid City Public Library and The Monument will also be closed.

The Roosevelt Ice Arena has scheduled public skating from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

The Roosevelt Swim Center will operate regular hours from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. with open swim scheduled from 3:30-8:45 p.m. The outdoor swimming pools at Horace Mann, Parkview, and Jimmy Hilton at Sioux Park will be open from noon to 6 p.m.

The Rapid City Airport will be open with administrative offices closed.

Rapid City Police and Fire Departments will be operating on normal shift schedules with administrative offices closed.

Juneteenth commemorates and observes the official end of slavery in the United States, when three months after the Civil War ended and two and a half years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, word of freedom finally reached enslaved people in Texas.

