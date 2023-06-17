Rapid City man charged with murder of an elderly woman

Rapid City man charged with murder of an elderly woman
By Madison Newman
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:53 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - James Jumping Eagle, 48, is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree rape in February of 2021.

He is accused of killing Reta McGovern in her Rapid City home, after raping her.

Jumping Eagle decided in May that he would represent himself, but would have the assistance of a lawyer to help him. He filed eleven motions that were heard at the June 16 hearing, six of which were granted, two denied, and three withdrawn.

The two that were denied were in connection to information about Jumping Eagle’s prior convictions.

Seventh Circuit Court Judge Robert Gusinsky stated the state could speak on those and Jumping Eagle would be able to object in the trial.

Jumping Eagle’s trial is scheduled to start in September, and if convicted he faces mandatory life in prison.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old drowned paddle boarding in Belle Fourche
UTV rollover death in Spearfish
Duane Sierra is charged with alternate first and second-degree murder.
Man charged with alternate first and second-degree murder was arraigned Thursday
Will Governor Noem run for a different office in 2026? Studies show she has a decent shot.
Political shake-up around the corner
Black Hawk man indicted for child pornography charges

Latest News

Don’t be a bummer, go to the summer fest!
Voter turnout for the mayoral race has fluctuated over the last 26 years.
Finally, Rapid City sets mayoral recount date
The next 5 years in Rapid City’s infrastructure plan: the road to street rehabilitation
Finally, Rapid City sets mayoral recount date