Finally, Rapid City sets mayoral recount date

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A recount board of three people is set for the final step in determining who will be Rapid City’s next mayor. Although Jason Salamun was declared the winner in the June 6 election, Laura Armstrong mounted a challenge, setting the scene for a recount.

City Finance Director Daniel Ainslie announced Friday, June 16, that the recount of last week’s Rapid City mayoral election will be held Thursday, June 22 at 8 a.m. Ainslie indicated the three members of the recount board have been selected and approved by both mayoral candidates Jason Salamun and Laura Armstrong. The three members are Liz Hamburg, for the city, Chuck Parkinson for Armstrong, and Kevin Thom, for Salamun.

“The South Dakota Secretary of State’s office has prepared a guide that provides guidelines for recounts, so that is what we are proposing along with a few additional areas that provide a little bit of additional clarification but ultimately it will be determined by the three board members how they would like to proceed,” says Ainslie.

There is no timeline scheduled for when the recount board will complete its work on the day of the recount, Ainslie states the recount could take anywhere from a couple of hours, to a whole day, but he is hoping the board members will be done by the end of the day on the 22nd of June.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.