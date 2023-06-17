Expos’ offense delivers in win over Kearney

Bullets can’t keep up with Lincoln
Post 22 Expos
Post 22 Expos(Ben Burns)
By Ben Burns
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:49 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Post 22 Expos have had an impressive track record against varsity teams this season, previously going 5-1 in the Black Hills Veterans Classic. On day two of the Big Stick Tournament, the 17-and-under squad displayed their big bats on their home field against Kearney Post 52. Ben Burns breaks down highlights of an exciting first inning.

