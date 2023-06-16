Water service disrupted at Stoney Creek & Spring Brook Acres areas

Updates will be provided when available.(City of Marshall Facebook page)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:32 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to a release, a contractor hit a water main near Sheridan Lake Road and Wildwood Drive this morning, Friday, June 16. Water service is disrupted in the Stoney Creek area and the Spring Brook Acres area.

City crews are on the scene working with the contractor to restore water service as soon as possible. Traffic control measures are in place and drivers are advised to use caution in the affected area.

No timeline is available presently for when repairs will be made and water service restored.

