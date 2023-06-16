UTV rollover death in Spearfish

One man is dead after a U-T-V rollover Wednesday night in downtown Spearfish.
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:11 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One person died Wednesday evening in a one-vehicle rollover accident in Spearfish.

The preliminary crash information indicates that a 2022 Polaris RZR Pro XP 4 Ultimate UTV was traveling west on West Jackson Boulevard and turned south on Jonas Boulevard to complete a U-turn when the UTV rolled toward the passenger side.

The 43-year-old male driver of the UTV was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 48-year-old male passenger of the UTV was pronounced deceased upon arrival at the hospital.

Neither the driver nor the passenger of the UTV was wearing a seatbelt or helmet.

The Spearfish Police Department is investigating the accident, with the assistance of the South Dakota Highway Patrol. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will Governor Noem run for a different office in 2026? Studies show she has a decent shot.
Political shake-up around the corner
18-year-old drowned paddle boarding in Belle Fourche
Block 5 construction site.
Block 5 development in Rapid City progresses
Downtown business owners want Rapid City to go slow on selling parking lot
Rapid City's 2023 mayoral election is now set to go to a recount.
Rapid City mayoral election: results approved, recount possible

Latest News

A reception was held at Rushmore Hall Thursday to honor Allender's years of service to the...
Mayor Steve Allender honored at a reception for his eight year term
Healthwatch: Remembering sunscreen in the heat
Two men were in court today to enter pleas on felony charges
Mayoral election recount has been delayed