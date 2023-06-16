Two men were in court today to enter pleas on felony charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Two men were in court today to be arraigned in their cases.

Duane Sierra is charged with alternate first and second-degree murder. Clinton Brugier {brew-her} is charged with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping.

21-year-old Duane Sierra is charged with alternative counts of first and second-degree murder in the death of Serena Spider in May of 2023. In Sierra’s hearing Thursday, he stated that he understood the indictment, but does not understand his rights.

Seventh Circuit Court judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle tried to walk Sierra through his rights and his charges, but he insisted he still did not understand. He did not enter a plea, and a new hearing was set for July 6.

If guilty, Sierra faces a mandatory life sentence, with the possibility of the death penalty on the first-degree murder charge.

40-year-old Clinton Brugier is charged with first-degree rape, along with second-degree kidnapping in April of 2023. Brugier is accused of having raped a person under the age of 13.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges today and denied being a repeat offender.

If convicted, he could spend up to life in prison for first-degree rape, and 15 years for second-degree kidnapping. If found to be a repeat offender, he could get up to 50 years for the kidnapping charge.

