Sturgis Adventure Park project put on hold

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With inflation hitting home, the City of Sturgis is putting a hold on its Adventure Park project.

The money that was initially budgeted for this project was approximately $5,000,000, and that was set three years ago.

Now, with inflation, their original design is over budget.

”The council knows that they have to go back to the drawing board and one of the processes or part of the process is to determine if we can put in some of the elements of the park and then phase in some of the other elements as time goes on. And maybe we have, you know, we’ll have more funds to do that,” said City of Sturgis Director of Communication Deb Holland.

At the June 5th meeting, the council gave the community an opportunity to comment on the park’s three design concepts: which include a three-acre lake, inflatable adventure courses, a splash pad, a zero-entry sand beach, miniature golf, waterslides, and a playground.

Of the three, the community chose Concept B.

Concept B (KOTA/KEVN)

”Behind me are the designs that we had, and we had a comment box and, you know, I’m gonna say 90% of the comments were positive, and they just can’t wait for this unique Park to come to Sturgis, but they’re going to have to wait just a little longer,” said Holland.

While the city is putting this project on the back burner, they are now looking into funding the project using tax increment financing.

It’s not on the agenda for the next city council meeting on June 20th.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.