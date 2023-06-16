Rapid City man sentenced for receipt of child pornography

(Source: Gray News)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:43 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Harland Bernard Johnson, 74, was sentenced to six years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a minor, receipt of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

The conviction stems from Johnson receiving child pornography between January 2018 and February 2021, at Rapid City.

Johnson will be required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

He was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Black Hawk man indicted for child pornography charges

