Mayor Steve Allender honored at a reception for his eight year term

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Current Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender was honored at a public reception Thursday for his eight years of service to the community.

The reception was held at the monument’s Rushmore Hall and included a slideshow of pictures through his term as well as a brief program. We caught up with Allender to see how he’s feeling as his time in office comes to an end.

”I feel good about the last eight years and even knowing that I couldn’t make everyone happy and I didn’t try to make everyone happy it still was a rewarding career for me personally, I trust it was productive and beneficial to the citizens of rapid city,” Mayor Allender said. “I just feel good about it.”

