Man charged with rape of a 13 year old was arraigned Thursday
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:58 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clinton Brugier was in court Thursday to be arraigned on his rape and kidnapping charges. Clinton Brugier is charged with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping.
If convicted, he could spend up to life in prison for first-degree rape, and 15 years for second-degree kidnapping. If found to be a repeat offender, he could get up to 50 years for the kidnapping charge.
He pleaded not guilty to both charges today and denied being a repeat offender.
If convicted, he could spend up to life in prison for first-degree rape, and 15 years for second-degree kidnapping. If found to be a repeat offender, he could get up to 50 years for the kidnapping charge.
