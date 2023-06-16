Man charged with rape of a 13 year old was arraigned Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clinton Brugier was in court Thursday to be arraigned on his rape and kidnapping charges. Clinton Brugier is charged with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping.

40-year-old Clinton Brugier is charged with first-degree rape, along with second-degree kidnapping in April of 2023. Brugier is accused of having raped a person under the age of 13.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges today and denied being a repeat offender.

If convicted, he could spend up to life in prison for first-degree rape, and 15 years for second-degree kidnapping. If found to be a repeat offender, he could get up to 50 years for the kidnapping charge.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.