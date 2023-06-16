Man charged with alternate first and second-degree murder was arraigned Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Duane Sierra was in court Thursday to be arraigned on his charges. Duane Sierra is charged with alternate first and second-degree murder.

21-year-old Duane Sierra is charged with alternative counts of first and second-degree murder in the death of Serena Spider in May of 2023. In Sierra’s hearing Thursday, he stated that he understood the indictment, but does not understand his rights.

Seventh Circuit Court judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle tried to walk Sierra through his rights and his charges, but he insisted he still did not understand. He did not enter a plea, and a new hearing was set for July 6.

If guilty, Sierra faces a mandatory life sentence, with the possibility of the death penalty on the first-degree murder charge.

