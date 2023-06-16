Don’t be a bummer, go to the summer fest!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The West Boulevard Summer Festival is an arts festival that showcases more than 60 vendors from local and regional artists to entertainment, and food. You can also buy a raffle ticket for gift baskets from local businesses, with all raffle proceeds going to the KOTA Care and Share Food Drive.

The festival takes place at Wilson Park this weekend, June 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and June 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festivities started almost 50 years ago with a unique mission.

“It started out in the 70s. The trees on West Boulevard were infected with Dutch elm disease. So, a ton of members of the neighborhood kind of rallied together to save the trees, and started the West Boulevard Summer Festival as a fundraiser for that effort and it just continued every single year,” said Sharissa Hermanson, festival director.

Although the association was founded to save trees, they also focus on keeping commercial businesses out of the neighborhood and making sure the area stays residential.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.