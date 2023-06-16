Cooler than normal today but much warmer this Father’s Day Weekend.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:49 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It will be a cool day to end the week, some might even say chilly. Highs will only be in the 50s and 60s across the area. Showers will be possible during the morning and middle of the day today, but should taper off through the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies are expected.

Warmer temperatures return this weekend with highs in the 70s on Saturday and 80s for Sunday. Going to be a gorgeous Father’s Day! Mostly sunny skies are expected both days.

Monday and Tuesday next week could be our first chance at reaching 90° for the first time this year! More sunshine is expected both days.

Temperatures will fall back into the 70s Wednesday and for the rest of next week with showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon hours.

