Connecting community to the history of foot paths in “Trails of History” showcase this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An annual event celebrating the history, growth & development of Sturgis and Meade County, “Trails of History” will feature local history, art, a bus tour, demonstrations, and shared stories in a spectacular two-day homestead affair hosted by The Sturgis and Meade County Historical Society. This weekend will be your big chance to hear the history this Friday, June 16th beginning at 4 p.m. from research experts and historical conversations all centered around the historical background of Sturgis and Meade counties at the Sturgis Community Center with a reception following. And on Saturday, June 17th, participants will go back in time with the Historic Homes Bus Tour beginning at 9 a.m. along with demonstrations beginning at noon “From Footpaths to the Interstate David Super” followed by a 2 p.m. “Railroads to the Black Hills”, about a unique historical adventure.

Mark Rambow, President of The Sturgis and Meade County Historical Society says, “This year, our theme is “Trails of History.” We will celebrate trails of all kinds; from the various wagon trails, pathways, roads, and highways, which have brought people and goods to the area for centuries, to the variety of modern trails which exist to bring us closer to our past.” Rambow along with Ross Lamphere, VP of the Sturgis and Meade County Historical Society says the two-day event will feature discussions about how special the Black Hills are and to celebrate the early frontiers and embrace the indigenous population.

The Sturgis & Meade County Historical Society was formed in 2014 with the goal is to preserve, protecting, and promoting the history of Sturgis and Meade County. These4 events are made possible through the support of memberships, sponsorships, and donations.

To watch the full interview click on the video above.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.