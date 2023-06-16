Beautiful Weekend On Tap

Mostly Sunny KEVN(KEVN/KOTA)
By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:47 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Skies tonight begin to clear, but the haze from the Canadian wildfires sticks around, making for hazy conditions. Lows tonight drop into the 40s for most. A few spots in the higher elevations may see temperatures drop into the upper 30s. Tomorrow begins our warm up. Temperatures climb into the 70s by the afternoon due to mostly sunny skies.

Father’s Day, the warm up continues. Mostly sunny skies Sunday lead to temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s. Warm conditions will last all day. If you are heading outside for Father’s Day, make sure to bring the sunscreen with you. Starting the week, temperatures climb into the upper 80s for most with it starting to feel like summer. Sunny skies last all day Monday. These sunny skies will continue into Tuesday where temperatures will near the 90° mark.

Wednesday the pattern shifts a little with temperatures returning to normal and scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday, this pattern continues with temperatures in the mid 70s and scattered thunderstorms. Friday is looking the same with 70s and thunderstorms possible.

