Youth and Family Services continues to help families in crisis

Asking for assistance when times get tough can be hard for many people, especially if you have a family to take care of.(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:43 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Asking for assistance when times get tough can be hard for many people, especially if you have a family to take care of. That’s why Youth and Family Services teamed up with the Rapid City and Mt. Rushmore Rotary Clubs to offer some assistance to those families that may need a hand.

Youth and Family Services provides a variety of programs designed to help children and their families in the area. During the pandemic, they started a program to offer financial assistance to families in crisis. This came in the form of gas cards or even a gift card for food. David Dolan with Rushmore Rotary Club says this program can help families find their independence again.

“This is just the rough patch it’s getting them through a rough time in their lives and their family’s lives and then we move forward and make it out of that and become self-sufficient down the road,” said Dolan.

While the pandemic is past us, Dolan says they still saw a need for this program to continue.

Dolan wanted to emphasize that this does not just affect Rapid City.

“Cause it’s not just a Rapid City thing we’re looking out. The grants that we got affect families from west river. We go even down into Nebraska,” said Dolan.

The money families receive is anonymous. A staff member from YFS who works with a family will recommend that they receive assistance, this way the families never have to be put in a position to ask themselves. Dolan says this shows these families someone is looking out for them.

“I think it gets them through a very rough time, for us it makes us feel good that we’ve had a positive impact on things with what we can do. We’re always looking to see what we can do more or better and some of them we can’t which maybe takes a bigger grant or a bigger something. I mean we can’t rebuild a house but we can get ‘em through some temporary housing or things until that thing gets fixed,” said Dolan.

YFS plans to continue this program as long as they can continue to fund it. The Rotary Clubs involved say they plan to support this program for the foreseeable future.

