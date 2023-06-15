South Dakota tribes, allies praise ICWA ruling, a ‘watershed moment’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The US Supreme Court has upheld a federal law regarding the placement of Native American children in foster care.

The Indian Child Welfare Act, or ICWA, directs the placement of children with extended family on the reservation, or at least with any Native American.

“Today is a watershed moment,” Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe Attorney General Seth Pearman expressed.

“None of us could predict how it would turn out and we’re we’ve been on pins and needles,” Lakota Law Project attorney Chase Iron Eyes said.

A sigh of relief is sweeping across sovereign nations located within the United States.

“Big deal not only just to South Dakota but the entire United States with well over 500 tribes participating in one form or another, including the Flandreau Santee Sioux tribe, and I think seven of the other nine tribes,” Pearman said.

ICWA established a protocol to reverse a concerning trend.

“In South Dakota prior to 1978, when Senator James Abourezk worked on the Senate Indian Affairs Committee to pass this, there’s another South Dakota connection, there a 25 to 35% of Indian children being taken off the reservation away from families,” Pearman explained.

Some children were taken from their homes due to misunderstandings.

“How tribal families looked, you know, it didn’t look like their typical household. So they would consider that basically to be wrong or there’s an issue here and really there wasn’t,” Pearman said.

African, Asian and Native American newborns may be born with Mongolian spots, a birthmark that looks like a bruise. Parents have lost custody of their children over the marks.

Those who have been watching ICWA deliberations hope the confirmation will strengthen South Dakota judicial decisions.

“First of all, we have to celebrate that but second of all, this is just a baseline 750 Indian kids in South Dakota being taken and out of those 750, 90% are being placed outside of Indian homes,” Iron Eyes explained. “And in South Dakota, for instance, state judges knowingly and willfully violate that federal come in and have to be admonished for it by a federal judge. This happened in Rapid City.”

“And hopefully this will provide some clarity to not just, you know, federal courts across the country, but we can now take this and apply it on you know, the state level so that it’s an easier framework to work with for judges and attorneys across the state,” Pearman said.

The goal of the law is to provide wholeness to a child by staying immersed in the way of life they already know.

The South Dakota ACLU, Democratic Party, and Rep. Peri Pourier provided statements praising the Supreme Court decision.

The South Dakota Department of Social Services information officer indicated any comment on the decision would come from the governor’s office.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.